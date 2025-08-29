William Carey, Howard Technology Solutions Launch New Partnership

A new partnership between William Carey University and Howard Technology Solutions has created new career paths for students. Through an agreement signed July 22, William Carey students now have access to a curriculum tailor-made to train them in the skills needed by one of the largest employers in the Pine Belt.

Carey Institute for Excellence, launched last year, spear-headed the effort. Its goal is to provide professional development training responsive to the needs of the business community.

“Our career people got with the curriculum people at William Carey and created a program to train their students in the areas we need, as far as hiring people for different job classifications,” said David Perkins, executive vice president of sales for Howard Technology Solutions.

The training will range from business networking and sales to client service and human resources.

WCU President Ben Burnett said the university has always worked to strengthen Mississippi, creating programs to graduate more teachers, doctors, and nurses. The new partnership with Howard Technology Solutions focuses on a local business.

“What our students learn through this new curriculum will serve them wherever they go. But they’ll be especially well-suited for Howard Industries, and we feel that’s a great landing place for our graduates. Likewise, we welcome current Howard employees who want to strengthen their skill sets,” Burnett said.

The Carey Institute for Excellence is also working with the City of Hattiesburg and local military units to develop learning modules to suit their specific needs.

“We are excited to offer a range of dynamic training this year geared toward empowering professionals at every stage of their journey—both here in the Pine Belt and along the Mississippi Gulf coast,” said Dr. Marla Yeager, director of Carey Institute for Excellence.