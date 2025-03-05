Wicker Appointed Chairman of U.S.  Helsinki Commission for 119th Congress

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., has been named chairman of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the U.S. Helsinki Commission, for the 119th Congress.

“I am honored to be named chairman of the Helsinki Commission. European security is always good for the United States. For nearly 50 years, the Helsinki Commission has protected human rights, advanced democracy, and increased economic cooperation across the globe,” said Wicker. “Today’s challenges are no less urgent. I look forward to working on a bicameral, bipartisan basis to seek a just end to Russia’s war on Ukraine, a stronger NATO alliance, and an international order that serves our national interest.”

Wicker assumes the chairmanship at a pivotal moment for transatlantic security. Russia is waging the largest land war in Europe since World War II, threatening not only Ukraine’s future and independence, but also the security and sovereignty of U.S. allies and partners in Europe. In the South Caucasus, Armenia and Azerbaijan have a generational opportunity to reach a durable peace agreement after decades of violence and upheaval. Meanwhile, the republic of Georgia’s democracy stands at a crossroads as the Georgian Dream party attempts to drag the country towards Russia and away from their chosen path of Euro-Atlantic integration. As we approach the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the broader Western Balkans region must chart a way through the dangers of violent division and toward greater alignment and integration with Western institutions. At this historic juncture, the United States has an opportunity to pursue policies that promote regional stability and strengthen the rules-based international order so that it continues to safeguard American security and prosperity.

Wicker has served on the U.S. Helsinki Commission since 2009, where he has consistently championed democratic values, the rule of law, and peace and security in the OSCE region. He served as a Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) from 2017 to 2024. From November 2014 to July 2017, Senator Wicker chaired the OSCE PA Committee on Political Affairs and Security, where his work centered on sustaining constructive security dialogue among all participating states and ensuring compliance with international commitments.

Wicker is currently the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and serves as a member of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Congressional Board of Visitors. He has also served as Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Wicker served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force and then joined the Air Force Reserve. He retired from the Reserve in 2004 with the rank of lieutenant colonel.