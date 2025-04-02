West Point Location of Fabricators Supply to Expand Operations, Create Jobs

Fabricators Supply, a custom machining and metal fabrication company, is expanding its operations in West Point. The project is a $2.675 million corporate investment and will create 15 jobs.

Fabricators Supply offers a range of metal fabrication capabilities, including drilling, pressing, milling, plasma cutting and design. The expansion adds enhanced laser fabrication to the company’s current operations.

“Fabricators Supply’s expansion is another strong indicator of the continued growth of advanced manufacturing in the Golden Triangle. By adding enhanced laser fabrication capabilities, they’re strengthening their position in the market while creating new job opportunities for the skilled workforce in West Point and Clay County. We’re proud to support their growth and look forward to their continued success in the region,” said Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO, Joe Max Higgins

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. The Clay County Board of Supervisors and city of West Point also are assisting with the project.

“MDA is eager to support our local businesses as they invest right here at home, showing other companies that Mississippi is an optimal place to do business. Our pro-business government, easy access to domestic and international markets and top-notch workforce combine so companies like Fabricators Supply don’t need to look beyond our state lines to find lasting success. I appreciate the Fabricators Supply team for once again choosing Mississippi,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

Fabricators Supply was founded in West Point in 2001.

