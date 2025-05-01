Vicksburg Shipyard Repair Project Will Create $26 Million Investment 

Vicksburg Shipyard is establishing vessel repair and maintenance operations in Vicksburg. The project represents a $26 million corporate investment over the next five years and is expected to create at least 44 jobs in Warren County.

“We believe Vicksburg Shipyard will not only help Terral RiverService operate more efficiently but will help many of the towing companies and barge lines operating in and around Mississippi and along the Mississippi River. Bringing jobs to the communities we live and operate in has always been a focus of Terral RiverService, and we look to continue that with the growth of Vicksburg Shipyard,” said Terral RiverService CEO Tom Gattle

A subsidiary of Louisiana-based Terral RiverService, Vicksburg Shipyard is purchasing assets and land at the Port of Vicksburg. Vicksburg Shipyard will service most of Terral RiverService’s 42 boats and more than 200 barges, as well as service many other maritime companies’ boats and barges that may have previously gone out of state for repairs and maintenance.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership also is providing assistance for the project.

“Vicksburg Shipyard will be a shot in the arm for the shipbuilding industry in the State of Mississippi and in Vicksburg. These are good-paying jobs for our community that will continue to build on the strength of our local economy and the area’s long term economic strategy,” said Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.

Vicksburg Shipyard plans to begin operations immediately.