UM Celebrates Largest Capital Campaign in State History

Nearly 95,000 donors to the Now & Ever campaign funded scholarships that expand access for students, health care initiatives that serve families across Mississippi, endowed positions to recruit and retain top faculty, and facilities that strengthen research and learning.

“Now & Ever has made a transformative impact on our university,” said Chancellor, Glenn F. Boyce. “This campaign has elevated our excellence and will help define our university’s path for generations to come—from student scholarships and faculty support to advancing research, athletics and health care.

“We are incredibly thankful to our deeply committed alumni, friends and supporters who made this campaign a success by investing in this university, its people and in our future.”

With a campaign spanning ten years, university leadership publicly launched the Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss in 2021 with a bold vision: to attract $1.5 billion. Supporters shattered that goal a year ahead of schedule, setting the stage for the historic accomplishment of $1.75 billion as the campaign continued through 2025.

The campaign was bolstered by cash, pledges, in-kind donations and planned or deferred gifts that reached all seven campuses, including the Oxford and regional campuses, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Ole Miss athletics programs. Over 53,000 first-time donors supported the campaign.

A key to the campaign’s success was the role that volunteer leadership played, with dozens of alumni and friends serving on committees and hosting events in cities across Mississippi and the country. Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, of Memphis, Tennessee; and Debra and retired Maj. Gen. Leon Collins, of Madison, served as campaign co-chairs.