Toyota Announces $125 Million Blue Springs Expansion

Toyota’s U.S. manufacturing presence is expanding again to meet growing demand for hybrid vehicles, including a major $125 million expansion to the company’s Blue Springs plant in Mississippi.

As a part of Toyota’s recent commitment to invest up to $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, the company announced in late November a $912 million investment and 252 new jobs across five manufacturing plants to increase hybrid capacity and bring hybrid-electric Corollas to its production lineup, according to a press release issued by the company.

Toyota’s Blue Springs plant will add the hybrid-electric Corolla – marking the first electrified Corollas assembled in the U.S. The plant employs 2,400 and represents a $1.3 billion investment.

This investment in Toyota’s plants in West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and Missouri further builds on the company’s ongoing commitment to reinvesting profits in its U.S. operations, the release stated. “Customers are embracing Toyota’s hybrid vehicles, and our U.S. manufacturing teams are gearing up to meet that growing demand,” said Kevin Voelkel, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Operations. “Toyota’s philosophy is to build where we sell, and by adding more American jobs and investing across our U.S. footprint, we continue to stay true to that philosophy.”

This investment supports Toyota’s broader goal to invest up to $10 billion over five years in U.S. manufacturing. Currently, Toyota assembles about half of the vehicles it sells in the U.S., with North American manufacturing facilities assembling more than three-quarters (76 percent) of the vehicles it sells in the U.S.

“Companies increase investment for one reason: They identify success and want to see even more. Toyota’s Blue Springs plant is getting the recognition it deserves for a legacy of quality and reliability. I look forward to working with Toyota to implement this new investment, which will create jobs, boost economic development, and give Mississippi more opportunities to succeed,” added Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker.