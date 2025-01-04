Tower Loan Acquires Nine Mississippi Offices from Central Financial Services, Inc.

Tower Loan, one of the nation’s leading independent finance companies, has announced the acquisition of receivables from Central Financial Services, Inc., covering accounts from nine office locations in Mississippi. These locations include Aberdeen, Columbia, Hattiesburg, Meridian, Philadelphia, Picayune, Quitman, Tupelo, and Waynesboro.

All accounts will be transitioned and serviced through Tower Loan’s existing branches. This strategic decision aims to optimize operations while upholding the company’s dedication to outstanding customer service and offering various financial solutions.

“We’re excited to welcome Central Financial Services, Inc. customers to the Tower Loan family,” said Jason Smith, Senior Vice President of Operations at Tower Loan. “Our focus is on ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining excellent service. I’d also like to extend special recognition to Michael Scarborough, Director of Marketing at Tower Loan, whose dedication and leadership were instrumental in completing this acquisition.”

Customers will continue to have full access to their accounts and services with no changes to their loan agreements. Tower Loan will ensure customers can manage their finances seamlessly through its online portal, phone services, or by visiting the nearest Tower Loan.