The Spaceport Company Launches Rockets from Sea 



Port Bienville in Hancock County is strategic location

A company located at Hancock County’s Port Bienville is changing the way rockets are launched and reenter the earth. The Spaceport Company, based in Virginia, produces vessels designed to launch rockets from sea and to serve as reentry sites. A contract with the Department of Defense was signed to demonstrate sea-based launch facilities.

Things are going well, according to Port Bienville on-site Operations Coordinator Jenna Ringer. “In 2023, we completed four successful rocket launches from a floating platform in the Gulf of Mexico in partnership with Evolution Space,” she said. “This proof-of-concept campaign demonstrated the viability of sea-based launch operations within U.S. territorial waters, laying the foundation for future offshore orbital-class spaceports.”

Then in 2024, the company launched a medium surface-launched interceptor, also provided by Evolution Space, as part of the NRSD-1 mission. “Conducted 30 miles off the Mississippi Coast, this launch marked the debut of our offshore hypersonic test range,” Ringer added. “The mission validated our full suite of range capabilities, including at-sea vehicle preparation, range surveillance, and telemetry support. All test objectives were achieved, and the operation moved from concept to execution in less than seven months.”

Now that The Spaceport Company has been at Port Bienville for a year, Ringer says the location is working well. “We love it here. The Port Bienville location has been a great fit for our operations and we’ve really enjoyed being part of the local community,” she said. “Port Bienville was chosen because of its central location on the Gulf Coast offering excellent access to offshore waters and key logistics routes, making it ideal for our mission.”

Port Bienville is under the jurisdiction of the Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission. Executive Director/CEO Blaine LaFontaine explains that the industrial park consists of more than 3,600 acres serving as an international logistics hub with direct access to Interstate 10, industrial canals with direct access to the Intracoastal Waterway and rail services provided by Port Bienville Railroad that connects to CSX. It consists of over 14 companies and 700-plus employees.

LaFontaine agrees with Ringer that Port Bienville is an excellent location for The Spaceport Company for its current operations. That’s due to the site’s close proximity to existing partnerships, customers, new maritime facilities and direct access to the Gulf. “The commission serves as an existing partner trying to advocate for launch providers and commercial companies,” he said. “Utilizing existing infrastructure and logistics benefits in Hancock County creates a responsive, cost-effective environment to do business. We have a strategic location to support sea-based launch platforms.”

The company’s mission to produce sea-based launch facilities is progressing. “Our team and capabilities are growing rapidly,” said Ringer. “We’re making strong progress in scaling up our infrastructure and operations to support offshore launch capabilities. We have ongoing demand from a variety of DOD stakeholders.”

Currently, the operation fabricates the launch pad infrastructure and uses proven vessels to transport their equipment and customers’ launch vehicles at sea. “Long-term, we do plan to design and build dedicated vessels for our launch operations,” said Ringer. “Our services are designed for both private companies and government entities, including NASA and the Department of Defense.”

At this time, The Spaceport Company has three full-time employees based in Mississippi. During launch operations that number swells to more than 20 people, Ringer said.

“We’re excited about the momentum we’re building and grateful for the support from the Hancock County community. Port Bienville continues to be a strategic and supportive home for our sea-based launch operations,” she said.

The Spaceport Company is a leading provider of innovative infrastructure solutions. The company’s vision is to create cutting-edge launch platforms that enable a wide range of space missions, driving advancements in scientific research, national security, and commercial space endeavors.