The Mississippi Tourism Association Celebrates Economic Impact  

On March 5, The Mississippi Tourism Association hosted its annual Tourism Day at the Capitol. Joined by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and a gathering of statewide tourism professionals, the event highlighted the tourism industry’s significant economic impact, underscoring its vital role in job creation, community development, and economic expansion across Mississippi.

As Mississippi’s fourth-largest industry, tourism is a multi-billion-dollar economic engine that supports 133,880 jobs, strengthens small businesses, and injects new dollars into local communities.

In 2023, Mississippi hosted 43.7 million visitors, who spent an unprecedented $11.5 billion, contributing $1.1 billion in state and local taxes. When factoring in direct and induced impacts, tourism generated a total economic impact of $17.5 billion statewide, reinforcing its role as a critical driver of Mississippi’s economy.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann spoke and emphasized the strong return on investment in the tourism industry and what it means for Mississippi.

“Tourism is a vital pillar of Mississippi’s economy, generating billions in revenue, empowering small business and creating economic opportunities statewide, making its investment essential to our future,” said Hosemann. “It is the key storyteller of our rich culture, history, arts, music, agriculture, and athletics. Most importantly, tourism helps make Mississippi a prosperous place our citizens can proudly call home for generations.”

Tourism is more than visitor spending—it is a catalyst for economic development. Site selectors, business leaders, and investors often form their first impressions of Mississippi through travel and tourism experiences, making destination development a key factor in attracting new industries and talent. All development starts with a visit and that visit starts with tourism.

MTA’s membership is led by a board of directors, with Dr. Rickey Thigpen, President and CEO of Visit Jackson, currently serving as MTA President.

“Mississippi’s tourism success is no accident—it is the result of strategic investment, strong leadership, and the dedication of our industry professionals,” said Thigpen. “Tourism is not only an economic driver, but also a transformational force that strengthens our communities, enhances our quality of life, and positions Mississippi as a world-class destination.”