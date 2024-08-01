The Mission of the MWFPF 

Bolstering the state’s conservation efforts

The Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Foundation (MWFPF) is a cornerstone of conservation efforts in Mississippi, dedicated to preserving and enhancing the state’s natural resources for future generations. Established to support the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Foundation is uniquely positioned to directly back MDWFP’s mission to manage hunting, fishing, shooting sports, and conservation across the state.

Mission and Vision

The Foundation’s mission is to bolster the state’s conservation efforts, ensuring that Mississippi’s fish and wildlife resources are preserved and thrive for the benefit of both current and future generations. This mission guides every initiative, project, and partnership undertaken by the Foundation and is accomplished by providing financial support for the priorities laid out by MDWFP.

Key Programs and Initiatives

The Foundation supports a range of programs and projects across Mississippi, continually expanding its role in conservation initiatives:

• Youth Hunting & Fishing Licenses: By purchasing youth hunting and fishing licenses for every young resident who completes hunter education, the Foundation incentivizes the completion of hunter education and provides crucial license dollars to MDWFP, generating over $1.9 million in conservation funding.

• Archery in MS Schools (AIMS): The Foundation supports the AIMS program, which engages over 6,000 youth participants at the state championship each year, with additional regional qualifiers drawing large numbers of students.

• Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program (MSSP): This program, focused on Trap, Skeet, and Sporting Clays, is supported by the Foundation through scholarships totaling $52,000 awarded to state competition winners since 2015.

• MDWFP Employee Awards, Assistance, and College Scholarships: The Foundation provides financial support in the form of scholarships for MDWFP employees, family members, and interns pursuing degrees in wildlife conservation, and periodically offers awards and assistance to current staff.

• The LeFleur’s Bluff Complex: In collaboration with MDWFP’s Natural Science Museum and the Mississippi Children’s Museum, and supported by a grant totaling $4.2 million from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, this multi-purpose complex features a 21st-Century playground with inclusive play areas, including unique structures such as the Wedra play structure and the Hedra® Tower.

• McIvor Shooting Facility: This facility, a collaborative effort between the MDWFP, the Foundation, and Olin Chemical (parent of Winchester Ammunition), began with discussions in 2014. By 2016, Winchester granted $1.425 million toward the construction of a shooting facility at the Charles Ray Nix WMA. The facility, which opened in 2016, offers a variety of range options including a 300-yard rifle range, two 100-yard rifle ranges, a 50-yard pistol range, skeet/trap fields, Duck Flush (5-stand), a 15-station Sporting Clays Trail, and a 3D Archery range.

Membership and Community Engagement

The Foundation’s Heritage 100 membership program, launched in recent years, engages conservation-minded individuals who pay annually to participate in educational and social activities focused on wildlife conservation.

Fundraising and Governmental Affairs

The annual Governor’s Hunt, hosted by the Foundation in late February or early March, is a prestigious fundraising event that attracts business leaders and public figures for a two-day social hunting event, supporting specific conservation programs.

The Foundation also provides governmental affairs assistance by supporting organizations such as the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, the Mississippi Legislative Sportsman Caucus, and the Secretary of State Conservation Task Force.

Notable Achievements and Success Stories

The Foundation played a crucial role as a founding member of the MS Outdoor Stewardship Coalition, which led to the passage of the MS Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. This fund is designed to expand conservation efforts, improve outdoor recreation, and enhance natural resources across Mississippi.

The 2022 MS Outdoor Stewardship Act established a funding mechanism to support outdoor recreation and conservation projects, providing financial assistance to qualifying entities. To date, the fund has allocated $25 million towards conservation around the state and will add an additional $12 million in 2024.

Education and Public Awareness

Education and public awareness are integral to the Foundation’s efforts. Through programs like AIMS and MSSP, scholarships, and public engagement, the Foundation fosters a new generation of conservationists while increasing public awareness of conservation issues.

How to Contribute

The MWFP Foundation is a tax-exempt non-profit organization under 509(a)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and Regulation issued in support of MDWFP, fully funded by generous donations from Mississippi’s sportsmen and women. Contributions can be made in several ways:

• Online Donations: Supporters can direct their contributions through the Foundation’s website, providing a convenient way to contribute to ongoing and future projects.

• Mail Donations: Donations can also be sent via mail to the Foundation’s address.

• State Income Tax Refund: Mississippi taxpayers have the option to contribute a portion of their state income tax refund to the Foundation.

• License Purchases: When purchasing a Mississippi hunting or fishing license, individuals have the opportunity to make an additional contribution to the Foundation.

• Planned Giving: Planned gifts of land, stock, or through one’s estate are a great way to ensure future generations enjoy the same outdoor pursuits.

• More than 90% of the Foundation’s spending is directed towards its mission. The Foundation is committed to transparency, with annual reports on charitable activities and independent financial audits ensuring responsible stewardship of donations.

Future Goals

Looking ahead, the Foundation aims to continue expanding its programs and partnerships, securing additional funding, and enhancing its conservation efforts to ensure the sustainability and thriving of Mississippi’s natural resources for generations to come.

The Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Foundation remains dedicated to preserving Mississippi’s natural heritage through education, collaboration, and committed support. Your donation makes a significant impact on conservation and community engagement across the state, ensuring a vibrant and sustainable future for Mississippi’s fish and wildlife resources. Learn more about the MWFP Foundation by visiting their website at foundationmwfp.com.