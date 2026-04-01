The Blue Magnolia Bread Company Rises with Demand    



Saltillo based business has experienced tremendous growth in a short span of time

What began as a home baking hobby for Amanda Scott has grown into a fast-expanding small business in northeast Mississippi. In less than two years, Blue Magnolia Bread Co. has moved from selling at farmers markets to a two-location bakery and café with wholesale distribution and plans for continued growth.

Founded by Amanda and Chuck Scott, Blue Magnolia Bread Co. opened its flagship location in downtown Saltillo in fall 2024. The company focuses on artisan sourdough breads, pastries and café offerings.

For Amanda Scott, the idea started in a familiar place: the kitchen. “I have always loved cooking,” she said. “After raising four children, my husband and I became empty nesters in 2022. I started experimenting with sourdough bread as a hobby, mainly for Chuck because he is gluten sensitive. Friends and neighbors began asking for it, and before long it turned into a small cottage business.”

Scott began baking bread for local customers and selling products at farmers markets across the region. Demand quickly outpaced what she could produce in a home kitchen. They began searching for a commercial kitchen in summer 2024 to support the growing business and supply several farmers markets. Their search led them to a historic building at 389 Mobile St. in Saltillo, Miss.

Initially, the space was intended only for production. “The Saltillo location was never meant to be a storefront,” said Scott. “We were simply looking for a commercial kitchen so we could support the farmers markets we were selling at.”

Instead, the building became the company’s flagship location. The structure included a fully equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler and freezer, dining space and a second floor with hardwood floors. Local officials encouraged the Scotts to open the building to the public as part of the city’s downtown revitalization efforts.

“We realized the building had a lot more potential,” said Scott. “It was essentially a blank canvas.” By fall 2024, Blue Magnolia Bread Co. opened to the public with a full bakery and café concept. The publics’ response was immediate.

During the shop’s soft opening on Oct. 7, 2024, the Scotts expected a modest turnout and prepared about 20 loaves of bread for the day. Instead, they found a line of customers waiting outside before the doors opened.

“My husband was still connecting the water line for the espresso machine about 30 minutes before opening,” said Scott. “When we looked outside and saw the line down the sidewalk, we knew this was going to be bigger than we anticipated.”

The bakery sold out of bread within about 20 minutes. “Our cinnamon rolls, scones, bagels and other items were gone before 8:00 a.m.,” said Scott. “It was just the three of us working that morning. My husband, my daughter, and me.”

The early success confirmed the demand, but it also created operational challenges. The biggest hurdle during the first year was scaling production while maintaining product consistency. “The first year was extremely demanding,” said Scott. “Sourdough takes time. We had to move from small batches of about five loaves in a tabletop mixer to larger batches that now produce 30 to 45 loaves at a time.”

The Scott family often worked long hours to meet demand. “For the first few months we were practically living at the store,” said Scott. “We had an air mattress upstairs and rotated two- or three-hour sleep shifts to keep bread production going.”

Chuck Scott’s background in production management helped the company build systems that allowed the bakery to grow. “Both Amanda and I come from manufacturing fields,” he said. “She spent years working in quality control, and I have spent most of my career in production management and process improvement. Those principles translate well into a food operation.”

Before introducing new products or increasing production volume, the team would run test batches and gather feedback from staff and customers. “We focused on the process,” he said. “If something didn’t turn out the way we want, we would look at whether the process was designed correctly and whether the team had the tools and training needed to do the job.”

That approach has helped Blue Magnolia maintain product quality as production has increased. The bakery’s menu includes traditional sourdough loaves along with flavored varieties such as jalapeno cheddar and Italian herb and cheese. Popular pastry items include cinnamon rolls and lemon blueberry scones.

The Scotts listen to their customers and feedback from their patrons help develop the menu. “A lot of our recipes start with customer suggestions,” said Amanda Scott. “Someone might say they would like to see a peach scone, and a few days later we will be testing one.” Some ideas come from personal inspiration. “One of my favorite comfort foods is a tomato sandwich,” she said. “That inspired one of our breads, the ‘Ranchy Dill Pickle Loaf.’”

In addition to retail sales, Blue Magnolia developed a wholesale business supplying breads and baked goods to grocery stores, cafés, and coffee shops. One of those wholesale relationships led to the company’s second location.

During a delivery to Vintage Market in downtown New Albany, the Scotts noticed a property near the entrance of the Tanglefoot Trail that reminded them of a mountain town café district. “We thought it would be a smaller location where we could sell coffee and bread to people using the trail,” said Chuck Scott. Demand in New Albany grew quickly as well. “For about a week it felt like we were repeating the Saltillo opening,” he said. The New Albany location now employs seven staff members and will move into a larger property later this year.

Beyond food production, the Scotts intentionally designed Blue Magnolia to serve as a gathering place. “We knew bread alone was not going to keep people in the building,” she said. “So just four weeks before opening we taught ourselves how to make espresso drinks and expanded the café concept.” The Saltillo location also includes an upstairs event venue called “The Stacks,” which hosts weddings, receptions, birthday celebrations, and other private events.

Despite the rapid growth, the Scotts say community response has been the most meaningful measure of success. “The communities we serve have made this possible,” said Amanda. “We often hear people say, ‘We needed this.’ When you hear that, you know you are providing something meaningful.”

For the Scotts, the rapid rise of Blue Magnolia Bread Co. shows how a small idea can turn into a growing business.

“What started as a hobby became something much larger,” said Amanda. “We are grateful for the support we have received and excited about where it goes next.”