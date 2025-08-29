Terravet Real Estate Opens $2.19 Million Hernando Animal Clinic 

Terravet Real Estate Solutions, a leading real estate group specializing in veterinary properties, helped finance and develop a new location for The Hernando Animal Clinic & Surgery Center in Hernando. The newly opened clinic more than triples the practice’s previous 2,500-square-foot footprint at its prior location and positions it to meet growing demand for veterinary services in the region.

The total investment included a $950,000 acquisition of a new building to move the clinic into and an additional $1.235 million investment in renovations that transformed the space into a state-of-the-art veterinary facility.

“This project exemplifies our commitment to supporting veterinary practices throughout their growth phases,” said Eisenstadt. “By providing Hernando Animal Clinic with a new facility that can accommodate its expanding services and patient base, we’re helping ensure that this community has access to quality veterinary care for years to come.”

The new facility allowed the hospital, which has been operating in Hernando for over 30 years, to position itself to be able to serve the community for the next 30 years. Improvements included bringing the facility into modern ADA compliance, expanding the number of exam rooms, increasing parking availability for clients, as well as sourcing a building that includes a subtenant that could be vacated for additional future expansion.

“Terravet understood our vision and delivered a facility that will serve our community well into the future,” said Mark Ziller, President and CEO of Innovetive Petcare, owner of Hernando Animal Clinic. “The new space allows us to provide a higher level of care and meet ongoing demand from pet owners in the northwest Mississippi region.”

Terravet owns more than 1.5 million square feet of real estate across more than 165 properties.”