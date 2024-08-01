Taylor Machine Works Produces Nation’s First Commercial Battery Electric Zero-Emission Top Handlers 

History was made recently with Taylor Machine Works, Inc., a leading manufacturer of material handling equipment, providing the first five commercially available battery electric zero emissions top handlers to Yusen Terminals, a leading provider of marine terminal services at the Port of Los Angeles. These five commercially available top handlers are the first to go into operation in the nation and will dramatically reduce Yusen’s carbon footprint, and pioneer a greener future for port operations nationwide.

Built by skilled union members in the USA, these innovative machines mark a significant milestone in Yusen Terminals’ ongoing commitment to sustainability. These machines will be operated by members of the ILWU Local 13 at our marine terminal in the Port of Los Angeles. Later this year, Yusen Terminals will receive three more Taylor electric top handlers, Robert Taylor, transitioning 25% of Yusen’s top handler fleet to zero-emission.

The press conference held at the Yusen Terminals’ San Pedro, California facility recently, brought together City and Port officials, local agencies, union and community leaders, representatives of the Consulate General of Japan, and individuals from the freight industry to commemorate this monumental achievement. Notable speakers at the event included City Council member Tim McOsker, Gene Seroka, Executive Director from the Port of Los Angeles, President and CEO from Taylor Machine Works Inc., Robert Taylor, ONE, ILWU, and CARB.

President and COO Robert Taylor remarked, “As an American manufacturer in Mississippi, we are honored that Yusen Terminals allowed us to be their supplier of this equipment for their Zero Emissions Journey.”

“These all-electric cargo top handlers are the culmination of years of rigorous, real-world prototype testing and development here at our port,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “I commend Yusen Terminals for its vision and leadership. Our collective commitment to pursuing this technology has paid off, helping prove this equipment’s commercial viability.”

“We are thrilled to unveil the world’s first electric top handlers, representing a significant leap forward in our commitment to sustainability,” said Alan McCorkle, President and CEO of Yusen Terminals. “At YTI, we believe in leading by example and setting new standards for environmental responsibility in our industry. With the introduction of these electric top handlers, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint and continuing to support our local workforce; but also pioneering a greener future for global port operations.”

The five new electric Taylor ZLC 996 Electric Loaded Container Top Handler Lift Trucks boast a remarkable 90,000 lb. (about 40823.28 kg.) capacity, ensuring efficient handling of heavy containers within the port. Designed to operate for up to 18 hours on a single charge, these top handlers offer extended operational time, maximizing productivity while minimizing environmental impact.

For over 97 years Taylor has provided products to meet and exceed the needs of their customers. That innovation continues with Taylor’s “Beyond Clean Lifting” campaign. This endeavor marks the company’s commitment to a sustainable future and frames the significant efforts to convert their entire product line to clean technologies. Taylor also meets full “Build America Buy America” compliance and is proud that the finest material handling equipment in the world is built by multi-generational families in Louisville, Mississippi.