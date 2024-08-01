Stewardship Trust Fund Applications

Governor Tate Reeves has announced that the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund (MOSTF) has opened its third application cycle utilizing $12 million in funding appropriated during the 2024 Legislative Session. The MOSTF Board of Trustees began accepting grant applications on August 1st. The deadline for application submissions is September 3.

MOSTF has previously awarded over $9.7 million in funding from the 2022 Legislative appropriations and over $14.4 million in funding from the 2023 Legislative appropriations.

“This board has successfully awarded millions of dollars to 53 quality projects that will enhance our vital natural resources, complete critical conservation efforts, and bolster outdoor recreation for all Mississippians,” said Reeves. “I am proud to have signed this legislation into law and proud of the impact it is already having on Mississippi communities all across our state.”