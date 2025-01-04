State Universities Continue to Attract More Students



Institutions reported increased enrollment for the 2024 Fall term

The number of students enrolled in the state’s eight universities increased by nearly 3,000 for the Fall 2024 term, reaching 79,817 compared to 77,074 for 2023 and 75,739 for 2022. The University of Mississippi led in growth with a record-setting freshman class and strong retention rates that led to attracting 27,124 students across its seven campuses, reaching record enrollment for the second consecutive year at the state’s flagship university.

Ole Miss did significantly better than the national average of a 1.1% increase in enrollment with an impressive 11% increase in enrollment, representing 2,385 more students than the previous year.

Glenn Boyce

Chancellor Glenn Boyce said the growth reflects the university’s position as a thriving destination of choice for higher education. “Students and families recognize the value of our academic excellence, our student support programs and our experiences that build successful leaders,” said Boyce.

The freshman students make up the largest incoming class in state history, and a record number of Mississippi residents and students from racial minorities.

The incoming class also brings a strong academic record. Freshman students maintained an average ACT score of 24.3 and an average GPA of 3.52.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) also attracted more students this past fall growing to 3,143.

“It’s heartening that we are seeing another overall rise in our enrollment,” said UMMC Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, LouAnn Woodward, MD. “Because we are the state’s only academic medical center, this is good news not only for UMMC, but also for Mississippi as we prepare more and more caregivers committed to a life of service, she said.

“I’m especially pleased to know that most of our schools had an increase, including another significant jump for the School of Nursing.”

Mississippi State University has continued to grow not just year-to-year but over the past decade. MSU President Mark E. Keenum attributes that to MSU’s commitment in helping students realize life-changing opportunities through a combination of quality academics, campus experience, support services and hands-on, innovative learning.

Mark Keenum

“We’re focused on higher education at MSU being unequivocally accessible and are dedicated to ensuring every Bulldog student is on his or her path to a degree,” said Keenum.

MSU, which has nearly 2,000 freshmen, continues to be the first choice for in-state high school students. Numbers are similar for first-time transfers, who total 1,916.

Students and the community at large benefit from annual research and development expenditures that exceed $320 million. MSU is a Carnegie Foundation R1-Very High Research Activity Doctoral University, and is ranked among the National Science Foundation’s top 100 research institutions. As the Magnolia State’s leading research university, MSU’s research expenditures account for more than half of the total in research and development expenditures reported by all Mississippi institutions.

“This research activity increases Mississippi’s overall economic development efforts,” said Keenum. “MSU is a recognized leader in several disciplines, and is well known for innovative partnerships, real-world impact, and offering undergraduate and graduate students unique research opportunities.”

The University of Southern Mississippi also continues to grow.

“We are thrilled to see another increase in first time freshmen enrollment for the third consecutive year,” said Kristi Motter, USM Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. “Growing enrollment and creating a student experience that is second to none has been the ongoing focus of our team, and we are experiencing the fruit of that labor.”

Joseph S. Paul

Fall 2024 enrollment figures released by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) show The University of Southern Mississippi with a total of 13,170 students, with an increase in first-time freshman and first-time transfer students.

“Our teams have caught the vision, are embracing the culture and work with passion and discernment to move Southern Miss to the top, all while producing graduates who are ready for life,” said President Joseph S. Paul, Ph.D. “We are not just growing in enrollment; we are attracting enthusiastic, engaged student leaders at Southern Miss.”

Many Southern Miss students choose to live on campus not just their first, but their second, third and even senior years. With more than 3,200 beds filled on campus this year and a growing wait list, Southern Miss is exploring options to expand student housing.

Paul said today’s university students are looking for educational experiences that will give them a competitive edge in the marketplace with minimal financial debt. Top producing undergraduate programs at Southern Miss include elementary education, psychology, nursing, business, library studies, kinesiology, social work, speech language pathology, accounting and criminal justice. Academic programs seeing positive growth include accounting, MBA, computer science and engineering, construction management, cybersecurity, dyslexia therapy education, health sciences and logistics, trade and transportation.

Alfred Rankins, Jr

Commissioner of Higher Education, Alfred Rankins Jr., Ph.D., said a university degree is a critical component for so many professional fields, and students at Mississippi’s universities understand the value it will hold for them as they graduate and enter the workforce, hopefully in Mississippi.

“Our universities offer a strong foundation for students from across the state and beyond, and these numbers reinforce the confidence of students and parents alike in the quality education available throughout our system,” said Rankins. “We are grateful to the Mississippi Legislature and Governor Reeves for partnering with us in keeping our universities affordable for Mississippi families.”

Tuition revenue is a critical component of every university’s budget, so maintaining and growing enrollment numbers at Mississippi’s universities is key to their long-term success. Further, growing the number of college-educated individuals is an important part of building a stronger labor force to support our state’s economic growth, said IHL Director of Communications John Sewell.

John Sewell

“At the basic level, every university has admissions teams that work to recruit students to their respective institutions,” said Sewell. “This work includes attendance at college fairs, interaction with high school counselors, preparation and presentation of financial aid packages, and more. We also see work being done through alumni organizations.”

Higher education pays off. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2023 the employment rate for individuals with a bachelor’s degree between the ages of 25-34 was 88%. For individuals in the same age range with only a high school degree, the employment rate was 74%. The National Center for Education Statistics shows median annual earnings in 2022 for a full-time, year-round worker between the ages of 25-34 and a bachelor’s degree was $66,600, compared to $41,800 for a worker with a high school degree.

“A well-educated workforce is a valuable part of the state’s economic development efforts; businesses want to build and grow in areas where there is a workforce prepared to support them,” said Sewell. “Educating Mississippians is also important in increasing our labor force participation rate. The return on investment in higher education has been proven, through its impact on personal earnings, economic development, labor force participation and other factors. There is no doubt that it is critical to the state’s long-term growth and success.”