State Senate Passed Multiple Bills For PERS and Education  

The Mississippi State Senate has passed substantial funding for the Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS), along with multiple bills to strengthen Mississippi’s education system, including a teacher pay raise, reducing restrictions on retired teachers returning to work, and making public-to-public transfers easier for students.

“These bills are the direct result of education committee hearings and extensive conversations with the Department of Education, educators across Mississippi, and PERS leadership,” said Lieutenant Governor, Delbert Hosemann. “The $2,000 teacher pay raise is a starting point, and we are hopeful it can increase as the budgeting process continues.”

The bills passed include:

Senate Bill 2001

Provides a minimum $2,000 pay raise for all K–12 teachers, assistant teachers, community college instructors, and university instructors and professors statewide.

Senate Bill 2002

Expands education portability by removing a sending district’s veto power that currently allows it to prevent a student from transferring after being accepted into another district. Receiving districts will continue to control all admissions decisions.

Senate Bill 2003

Addresses Mississippi’s teacher shortage by making it easier for retired educators to return to the classroom. The bill increases retired teachers’ take-home pay from 50% to 65%, reduces the post-retirement sit-out period from 90 days to 45 days, allows any retired state employee to teach with at least a temporary teaching certificate, and expands eligibility from only critical shortage areas to all districts statewide.

Senate Bill 2004

Commits historic funding to stabilize PERS, including a $500 million infusion on July 1, followed by annual $50 million appropriations through 2036.

“The legislature has poured more resources into our education system than ever in our history, and we are now ranked 16th in the country,” said Hosemann. “These measures build on that progress by raising teacher pay, addressing teacher shortages, strengthening PERS, and expanding options for parents.”