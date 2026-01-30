State Awarded Over $200 Million For Rural Healthcare Program

Governor Tate Reeves recently announced the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded Mississippi $205,907, 220 through the Rural Health Transformation Program to strengthen healthcare in rural communities throughout the state. The award is the result of the state of Mississippi submitting its plan in November 2025.

Mississippi’s plan, which was first revealed by Governor Reeves, was developed with broad input from key stakeholders across the state. The plan is focused on improving healthcare and patient outcomes for Mississippians, strengthening the state’s rural health workforce, and ensuring sustainable access to care for those who need it most. Additionally, when fully implemented, the goal of the plan is to ensure that by 2031, every rural Mississippian will have reliable access to high-quality healthcare services, both in-person and through telehealth, supporting increased access points and healthier communities across the state.

“This is another big win for Mississippi,” said Reeves. “When we developed our plan, we worked with experts from across Mississippi. Together, we came up with a strategy that best serves Mississippians and makes the biggest impact on healthcare in rural communities throughout the state. I’d like to thank President Trump, and prominent administration department heads for this once-in-a-generation opportunity. My administration is ready to get to work with our partners to deploy this funding on behalf of the over three million people who live in our great state.”

As Reeves previously announced, the Office of the Governor will lead the oversight and coordination of the Program. It will work closely with the Mississippi Department of Health, which houses the State Office of Rural Health, and the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, a division of the Office of the Governor.