Stark Aerospace Inc., Awarded Major U.S. Government Contract

The Golden Triangle Development LINK has announced Stark Aerospace Inc., a leading Defense and Aerospace provider, has been awarded a significant contract by the Naval Sea Systems Command, of the U.S. Navy. The contract, valued at $61,454,230.00, is for canister production in support of FY24-29 MK 41 Vertical Launch System. This contract marks a substantial milestone for Stark Aerospace, Inc., and includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $312,787,824 and reflects its commitment to delivering exceptional missile canister products and services to its customers.

The contract, awarded on October 21, will see Stark Aerospace Inc., produce and deliver the MK 41 canisters to the U.S. Navy. This project is expected to enhance national security, improve infrastructure, and support advanced research, further solidifying Stark Aerospace Inc’s reputation as a trusted partner in the Defense and Aerospace industry.

“We are honored and excited to have been selected for this important project,” said David Alabed, President and CEO of Stark Aerospace, Inc. “This contract not only reflects our team’s hard work and dedication but also underscores our capability to deliver high-quality products that meet the rigorous standards of our U.S. Military and the Warfighters. We look forward to working closely with the U.S. Navy and contributing to the success of this vital initiative.”

“This contract is a huge win for Stark Aerospace and the Golden Triangle,” said Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK. “It brings quality jobs, strengthens our economy, and highlights the world-class manufacturing happening right here in Mississippi. We’re proud to support Stark as they contribute to our national defense and regional growth.”

This contract win is a testament to Stark’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the Defense and Aerospace industry. The Company’s proven track record in Missile Canister production played a crucial role in securing this award.