Stark Aerospace Defense Expanding in Columbus Creating at Least 96 Jobs 

Global aerospace and defense company Stark Aerospace is expanding in Lowndes County to support a new contract with the U.S. Navy. The project will create 96 new jobs. The project represents a corporate investment of at least $21.6 million.

Stark Aerospace recently was awarded a $61.454 million contract by the U.S. Navy for missile canister production in support of the Mark 41 Vertical Launching System, an on-board missile canister launching system. The contract includes additional options that, if exercised, can increase the cumulative value of the contract to $312.8 million.

“We are honored and excited to have been selected for this important project,” said Stark Aerospace, Inc. President and CEO, David Alabed. “This contract not only reflects our team’s hard work and dedication but also underscores our capability to deliver high-quality products that meet the rigorous standards of our U.S. Military and the Warfighters. We look forward to working closely with the U.S. Navy and contributing to the success of this vital initiative.”

Construction is slated to be complete within the next year with new jobs being filled immediately.

“This contract is a huge win for Stark Aerospace and the Golden Triangle,” said Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO, Joe Max Higgins “It brings quality jobs, strengthens our economy and highlights the world-class manufacturing happening right here in Mississippi. We’re proud to support Stark as they contribute to our national defense and regional growth.”