Spartan Composites Investing $49 Million in Saltillo Community    

Spartan Composites, advanced composite access mat manufacturer, is locating operations in Saltillo. The project represents a corporate investment of $49 million and will create 45 jobs.

Spartan Composites specializes in advanced composite matting used in the infrastructure, oil and gas, defense and utility sectors. The company’s Lee County location will support its growing customer base, diversify production capacity and strengthen supply chain resiliency, while establishing the company in the Southeast to broaden its market reach across North America and internationally.

Heida Smith Jeff Juergens

“We are pleased to expand our manufacturing operations to the Saltillo, Mississippi, area. This development represents our future worldwide manufacturing center and will help establish Spartan Composites as the leading composite mat manufacturer. We are grateful to the state of Mississippi, Lee County and the city of Saltillo for their support and look forward to a prosperous future together,” said Spartan Composites President, Jeff Juergens

“We are excited to welcome Spartan Composites to Lee County. Working in partnership with Tombigbee Electric Power Association, the Community Development Foundation and Mississippi Development Authority furthers our shared commitment to fostering economic growth in the region,” said Heidi Smith, Vice President of Economic Development, TVA.