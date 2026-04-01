Southwark Metal Company Expands Operations in DeSoto County  

Southwark Metal Manufacturing Company is expanding its operations in DeSoto County. The project represents a corporate investment of more than $29 million and will create 25 new jobs.

“When a company chooses to grow here again, that says everything about DeSoto County. Businesses can expand anywhere in the country, and Southwark chose to keep investing right here in our community. That doesn’t happen by accident. Our board works every day to make sure DeSoto County is a place where companies can succeed and where families want to live and work. We’re proud they’re growing in my district and grateful for their continued commitment to our county,” said Lee Caldwell, DeSoto County Board of Supervisors.

Southwark Metal Manufacturing specializes in the manufacturing of HVAC sheet metal pipe, ducts and fittings for residential and light commercial applications. The company operates seven facilities across the United States and is expanding its Mississippi Division by constructing a new manufacturing facility in Hernando. Southwark Metal Manufacturing currently has an operation in Southaven, where the company has 150 employees.

“Southwark Metal Manufacturing’s decision to expand in Hernando is a strong vote of confidence in our workforce, infrastructure and business climate. This $29 million investment and the creation of 25 new jobs will have a meaningful impact on local families and our community. By supporting quality companies like Southwark and encouraging smart growth, we will ensure Hernando remains a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Hernando Mayor, Chip Johnson.