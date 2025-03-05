Southeastern Timber Products Investing More Than $120 Million in Choctaw Co. 

Southeastern Timber Products is expanding its operations in Ackerman. The project represents a corporate investment of $123.4 million and will create 40 new jobs.

Southeastern Timber Products is a family-owned-and-operated manufacturer of southern yellow pine lumber, timber and decking products. The company is expanding its Ackerman sawmill to increase production capacity from 120 million board feet per year to 300 million board feet per year. To facilitate the project, Southeastern Timber Products will install a new sawmill line, new dry kilns and storage facilities.

“Southeastern Timber’s expansion speaks volumes about the special things happening in Mississippi. Mississippians are proud of our state’s manufacturing capabilities, and we’re excited to see the increased demand for them. This multi-million-dollar investment and these 40 new jobs are a massive win for Choctaw County, and it’s a remarkable way to start the new year,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Choctaw County also is assisting with the project.

Southeastern Timber Products expects to fill the 40 new jobs within the next two years.

“This recent announcement enables us to further invest in our people, customers and local community. We greatly appreciate the Mississippi government’s support of all strategic investments that will help us by continuing to grow STP’s capacity to 300 million board feet per year,” said Tolko Industries U.S. Ltd. Vice President David Manley.