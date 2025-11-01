Smurfit Westrock Expanding Production Capacity in Lee County  

Paper and packaging manufacturer Smurfit Westrock is expanding its corrugated operations in Saltillo. The project represents a corporate investment of nearly $19.3 million.

Smurfit Westrock is a global leader in sustainable paper and packaging materials with North American headquarters in Atlanta. The company’s Saltillo facility produces corrugated packaging such as standard cases, boxes and trays suitable for all industry needs.

Smurfit Westrock is purchasing new equipment that will convert flat container board into corrugated boxes. This expansion will increase efficiency within the facility, improve production capacity by 50 percent and enable the production of larger corrugated boxes.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Lee County is assisting with the project, as well.

Smurfit Westrock expects to complete the expansion by October 2026.

“Smurfit Westrock is committed to optimizing the performance and value of its manufacturing operations,” said Smurfit Westrock North America President & CEO, Laurent Sellier. “The expansion of the Saltillo facility demonstrates our ongoing collaboration with development partners in Mississippi, increases capacity and growth within our system, and supports the communities where we live and work.”

“Lee County has a long history of partnering with industries that choose to grow and thrive here, and Smurfit Westrock is an outstanding example,” said Lee County Board of Supervisors President, Tommie Lee Ivy. “We are proud to work with the state of Mississippi and our local partners to make this expansion possible. We extend our gratitude to Smurfit Westrock for their continued confidence in Lee County and the opportunities this investment will create for our citizens.”