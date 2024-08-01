Sipcam Agro USA Will Be Expanding Operations into Waynesboro

Agricultural product manufacturer Sipcam Agro USA is updating a recently acquired facility in Wayne County. The project is a $3.6 million corporate investment and will create 26 new jobs.

“Mississippi’s strong agricultural roots make our state an ideal location for Sipcam Agro’s new operations. This investment in Wayne County is not only creating dozens of new jobs, it also is maintaining a valued local industry and the livelihoods of 88 existing workers. I’m excited to welcome Sipcam Agro as the newest member of our business community and I extend my thanks to the company for placing its confidence in our state and its workforce,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Sipcam Agro’s new facility will be renovated for new technology and processes. In addition to creating new jobs, the project will retain 88 workers employed by the facility’s previous ownership.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. AccelerateMS, Cooperative Energy and Wayne County also are assisting with the project.

“This project is a great example of how global companies find growth opportunities in Mississippi. This investment by Sipcam Agro will enable the company and its employees to utilize cutting-edge technology to offer superior solutions in American agriculture. MDA is glad to support Sipcam Agro as the company creates new jobs in Wayne County and retains dozens more,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork.

Sipcam Agro expects to complete renovations and fill the 26 new jobs by the end of 2024.

“I am very excited about this project, which will increase Sipcam’s production integration in fungicides and insecticides and offer customers additional tolling capabilities. The new plant will have high-capacity mills capable of making the highest quality SCs needed by the market. We are pleased to support the local community by creating jobs and supporting local businesses,” said Brent Marek, CEO of Sipcam Agro USA.

“Sipcam Agro Solutions has the reputation of being a world-class provider of products that have greatly impacted the world’s agrotechnology sector for the past 75 years. Their decision to not only set down roots in Wayne County but also to expand their global impact from here in Southeast Mississippi speaks volumes about our area’s strong, capable workforce and industry friendly attitude toward growth,” said Wayne County Board of Supervisors President Keith Clay.

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Sipcam Agro is owned by Italy-based Sipcam Oxon Group. The company specializes in agricultural fungicides, herbicides and other specialized solutions that help protect American crops.