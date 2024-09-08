Ergon Headquarters Expanding

On July 30, Ergon Inc. hosted a groundbreaking celebration for our headquarters expansion project at Mirror Lake Plaza in Flowood.

Ergon is a group of privately held companies operating under three primary business segments: Energy & Specialty Solutions, Integrated Services & Logistics, and Pavement & Coating Resources.

Founded by Leslie Lampton Sr. in 1954, the Ergon story began with just two employees, a used fuel transport truck and a one-room building in Jackson. The organization has since grown to include global operations, employing over 4,200 people, with 1,200 working in Mississippi alone. This new expansion will support over 200 new jobs in Mississippi.

Still family owned and operated, the Lampton family and Ergon employees remain committed to the mission that has driven our solutions-focused operations for decades: Meet Needs. Support Families. Serve Customers.

“Ergon has experienced a remarkable season of growth over the past five years, as we’ve expanded our market presence to be able to meet the evolving needs of our customers. However, we do not operate for profit alone. At the heart of what we do is our goal to make a positive difference in countless lives and through countless ways. Our headquarters expansion signifies our continued commitment to this goal and our mission. Ergon is a service company, and we look forward to continuing to serve in exciting, innovative ways moving forward,” said Kris Patrick, Ergon President & CEO.

In attendance at the groundbreaking celebration were several elected officials representing the State of Mississippi, the City of Flowood, Rankin County, the City of Vicksburg, Warren County and more.

“We’re grateful to all the elected officials and government representatives, including Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and the Mayor of Flowood, Gary Rhoads, for being part of this celebration not just for Ergon, but for the state of Mississippi,” said Whit Hughes, Vice President—Public Affairs and Government Relations for Ergon.

To learn more about the Ergon story, including the high-value solutions and specialized services they provide to global manufacturing and infrastructure industries, visit ergon.com/about.