Siemens Energy Investing Up To $300 Million in Rankin County   

As part of a $1 billion investment by Siemens Energy in its U.S. manufacturing operations, the company is investing up to $300 million and creating up to 300 new advanced manufacturing jobs through an expansion in Rankin County.

“Siemens Energy’s decision to expand in Rankin County reflects the confidence global energy leaders have in the state. Companies continue to choose Mississippi because projects get done—from site readiness and infrastructure to timelines they can rely on. This $300 million investment will bring almost 300 new jobs to Rankin County, expand the local industrial base and keep Mississippi competitive in a rapidly evolving global energy market. I appreciate Siemens Energy’s continued investment and its role in building momentum into 2026,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Siemens Energy is a global energy technology leader that operates across the full energy landscape. The company is constructing a new manufacturing facility at the West Rankin Industrial Park in Pearl to produce electrical grid components, increasing its existing production capacity in Rankin County. Siemens Energy’s new facility will be its second in Rankin County; its Richland location began operations in 1973.

“The equipment that Siemens Energy makes in Mississippi is in high demand throughout the Unites States as we build out the electrical grid to deliver more power to homes and business that need it. Siemens Energy is going to manufacture more high-voltage switchgear here and our continued success in this state will require hiring and training more workers,” said Matt Neal, President of North America, Siemens Energy

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA also is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. The City of Pearl, Rankin County, Rankin First Economic Development Authority, Entergy and AccelerateMS—in partnership with Hinds Community College—are assisting with the project, as well.