Rural Broadband Provider TEC Awarded Grants in Excess of $10,000  

TEC, a leading rural broadband provider, has announced that it has been awarded three highly competitive grants totaling $10,882,601. These grants, awarded by the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), reflect the company’s commitment to connecting communities to vital online services.

“These grants are a transformative opportunity for our company and the communities we serve,” said Joey F. Garner, CEO. “We’re thrilled to receive this support, which will allow us to extend our services and help bridge the digital divide across these counties. This is just the beginning of our efforts to provide equitable access to the internet for all.”

Each grant will support targeted initiatives in the following Mississippi counties, Jasper, Leake, Scott, and Lawrence. These grants will enable the expansion of high-speed internet infrastructure in Mississippi, providing reliable broadband service to over 4,800 households and businesses.

These grants highlight TEC’s dedication to delivering Fast Fiber Internet services while promoting economic growth and social equity. TEC extends its gratitude to BEAM for their recognition and support.

The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) has approved 12 broadband infrastructure projects, allocating $32.5 million from the Capital Projects Fund (CPF). These projects will help bring internet service to approximately 9,000 households across 12 counties in the state. Residents are encouraged to explore the Mississippi broadband map at www.broadbandms.com. The map provides details on available service at each household and highlights areas already receiving federal funding for service expansion.

TEC provides economic stability to its local service areas, employing more than 200 people across Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana. TEC has invested in and maintains approximately 4,600 miles of fiber in its rural markets.