Reid Sherman Investment Group Named to Forbes List

Reid Sherman Investment Group of Raymond James, located in Oxford and Tupelo, was named to the 2026 Forbes list of Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams. The list, which recognizes teams from national, regional and independent firms, was released online January 7. Reid Sherman Investment Group is ranked fifth among Mississippi firms on this year’s Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list. The team is honored to be the only investment firm in North Mississippi recognized on this distinguished list, marking their fourth consecutive year of earning this prestigious recognition.

The 2026 Forbes ranking of America’s Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 3/31/2024 to 3/31/2025.

Advisor teams that are considered must have: at least five team members, one advisor with a minimum of seven years of experience, been in existence as a team for at least one year and been nominated by their firm. The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 12,787 team nominations, 6,149 advisor teams received the award based on thresholds. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience.