Reeves Recently Launched Mississippi Power Play Energy Initiative 

Governor Tate Reeves recently launched a new initiative aimed at making Mississippi a leader in American energy. The new initiative, named Mississippi’s Power Play, will tear down red tape, stimulate private sector investment, and make Mississippi a model state for energy policy and investment. Additionally, it will allow for faster permitting, reduced financial risk, and strategic investment within the state.

“Mississippi’s Power Play will help our state provide businesses with the energy they need to succeed, and to deliver affordable, abundant, American energy to Mississippians,” said Reeves. “This initiative is critical to continuing our state’s economic momentum. That’s because many of the major economic development projects you’ve heard about in the news were large energy-intensive projects. If we want to win more projects like these, we need to produce more energy in our state. Mississippi’s Power Play will help us attract more private sector investment and create more high-paying jobs for Mississippians.”

To kick off Mississippi’s Power Play, Reeves held a one-day summit in Jackson with energy industry leaders and government partners from around Mississippi and the country. During the summit, attendees robustly discussed issues that will maximize impact, drive continued economic growth and improve the lives of Mississippians. The issues included:

Strategies for the diversification and security of energy sources;

Enhancing energy infrastructure and logistics;

Fostering innovation and technology adoption by focusing on developing advanced energy technologies through the support of innovation;

And addressing regulatory issues to create a more efficient and predictable environment for energy projects.

“The key to Mississippi’s Power Play is effective public-private partnerships,” said Reeves. “We’re launching this massive initiative shoulder to shoulder with the private sector and leveraging our shared expertise to innovate in our state.”