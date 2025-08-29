Plein Air in Taylor   



A charming development which blends all the elements of true Southern style using a fresh approach

If one had to describe Plein Air, a multipurpose traditional neighborhood development in tiny Taylor, Mississippi, words such as charming, picturesque, idyllic and peaceful would all fit the bill.

In years past, Taylor was known mainly for the South’s best catfish fillets served at venerable Taylor Grocery restaurant, whose satirical motto is “Eat or We Both Starve”.

However, Campbell McCool is slowly but surely changing that perception with Plein Air, a project featuring quaint streets, neighborhood businesses, chapel, event center, lofts, 122 (and counting) single family homes (all with front porches), and an immense sense of community.

The engaging entrepreneur affectionately refers to the on-going conglomeration as “Mississippi’s Front Porch Neighborhood.”

The Mayberry-esque ‘smaller town within a small town’ development was launched by McCool in 2006. The Plein Air footprint is juxtaposed to Taylor and lies nine miles southwest as the crow flies from Oxford’s world-famous Square.

A 12,000-square foot venue called The Mill, which annually hosts a plethora of weddings, concerts and special events, stands as the Plein Air centerpiece on the development’s seven-acre commercial tract.

McCool, a former Atlanta marketing executive and Ole Miss alumnus, grew up in New Orleans and drew his inspiration for Plein Air from his boyhood days living in the Big Easy.

“Our family resided in a simple house on a street with a pub, hardware store, sandwich shop and grocery within walking distance,” he said. “The advent of air conditioning and the automobile in the 1940s killed the front porch and the true meaning of neighborhood. I wanted to replicate that sense of community from my youth and celebrate the social aspects of the front porch. We’ve had people compare Plein Air to Seaside (30A) on the Florida Panhandle.

“It’s a great compliment to hear.”

The postcard-worthy development’s catchy name emerged from a visit McCool and his wife Leighton made to the West Coast in 2005. A French term, plein translates loosely to ‘in the open air’.

“While in California, we visited an outdoor arts market and I saw the name on a booth,” said McCool. “I’d kicked around different names and ‘Plein Air’ just seemed to fit what we wanted to do. It was certainly different.”

Bringing the idea of Plein Air to fruition wasn’t without its challenges. Two years after turning the first shovel of dirt, the 2008 recession hit the real estate market like a sledge hammer. The McCool’s business partner suggested the project go in a different direction.

Instead, the couple bought out the partner and decided to seek employment while waiting out the tough financial times.

“We both got jobs—I commuted back and forth to Jackson to work in the marketing field,” said McCool. “I knew if we could get through (the recession), we’d be okay.

“Twenty years later, the vision for Plein Air has never wavered and we’ve never compromised in the decision to move forward.”

Construction of single-family homes, ranging in size from 800 to 4,200 square feet, have more than doubled since 2017. McCool said that the next residential phase will feature 22 60×100 lots, starting at $150,000.

“I hope to have the residential phase of Plein Air built out in the next three years,” he added. “On the commercial side, we’ve still not reached 50 percent of capacity.”

Plein Air resident Sparky Reardon fell hard for Plein Air on his very first visit. The former Ole Miss dean of students said the development had a ‘neighborhood feel’ quality that was hard to resist.

“After living in Oxford for so many years, I was ready for a change,” said Reardon. “The first thing I noticed here was the spaciousness. It’s such a charming place with peace, quiet and solitude. And, I can still get to (Oxford) in 10 minutes.

“Moving to Plein Air was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Next up on the commercial side is a 23-room boutique hotel that will be owned and operated by the McCools. With designs and financing in place, construction on the project is expected to begin later this summer.

“The hotel will have very nice, upscale rooms and feature a killer bar with an outdoor fireplace,” he said. “We don’t need a restaurant—Grit (restaurant) will be on one side and Lusco’s on the other. Both the Mill and our chapel are conveniently close, as well. We host about 40 weddings a year in the chapel, a building that was constructed using 100% of salvage materials.”

There is not a lack of retail and commercial offerings at Plein Air.

Lost Dog Coffee is a popular gathering place for residents and visitors alike. The site of frequent book readings, the shop is owned by Leighton McCool.

Additionally, Plein Air offers an eye care clinic, psychology practice, Pilates and yoga studio, deli, an apparel company, gift shop, florist and several artist studios.

The Vivienne, a posh skin care spa, is scheduled to open in early summer 2025.

In 2024, McCool was more than surprised when Lusco’s, one of the state’s oldest restaurants, inquired about moving from its long-time Greenwood location to Plein Air.

“I thought it was a prank call, to be honest,” he said. “But we started discussions with the owners and the rest is history. Lusco’s is well- known for their Italian-Creole cuisine and a great dining experience.

“They’re taking all the memorabilia off the walls in Greenwood and bringing it here, as well as the old booths.”

In spite of a volatile real estate market that has brought more than a few trials and tribulations over the last 19 years, Campbell McCool is perfectly content with his traditional neighborhood development.

“I get tempted to look at other projects,” he said. “But I want to focus on Plein Air—there’s still so much work to do.

“We are 70% (complete) and I want to drive it across the finish line.”