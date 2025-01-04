PCC GulfChem Corporation Beginning Operations in Harrison County Creating Jobs

PCC GulfChem Corporation is locating manufacturing operations in DeLisle. The project represents a corporate investment of at least $540 million and will create at least 84 jobs. In addition to the direct jobs being created by PCC GulfChem, hundreds of contractor and construction jobs also will be created during the project’s initial phases.

“The Harrison County Board of Supervisors and Harrison County Development Commission are pleased to support the PCC GulfChem project,” said Harrison County Development Commission Executive, Director Bill Lavers. “Recognizing the project’s potential to create high-paying jobs and the significant investment and positive economic impact it will have, the county is supporting a request for a rare fee-in-lieu agreement.”

As a project company, PCC GulfChem is a subsidiary of the holding company PCC SE, headquartered in Germany. The PCC Group is globally recognized as a manufacturer of chemical feedstocks and specialty chemicals, silicon and silicon derivatives, as well as a container logistics operator. The company is co-locating operations with The Chemours Company to produce chlorine and a number of downstream products at the Chemours DeLisle Plant.

“We are grateful for the facilitating approach and support from the State of Mississippi and the Harrison County towards PCC as a new potential investor in the region,” said PCC CEO, Peter Wenzel. “PCC aims to contribute in a positive way to the community and to the businesses of our on-site partner Chemours, as well as to other local businesses.”

PCC GulfChem Corporation expects the new plant to be operational in 2028.

“Mississippi Power is excited to be the energy provider in this successful public-private partnership that is bringing significant investment by a global company to our Gulf Coast region,” said Anthony Wilson, President and CEO, Mississippi Power. “We are known for reliable electric service, and we look forward to having PCC Gulf Chem as a new customer in its production of chlorine and other products alongside Chemours, one of our largest longtime customers.”