Packer Fastener Opens Hub to Service Industrial and Commercial Construction

Packer Fastener, a leading threaded fastener and industrial supply distributor, has announced the opening of its newest distribution hub in Pearl. The new facility will service the Jackson area and will allow Packer Fastener to better serve the needs of commercial contractors, manufacturers, and fabricators across Mississippi and the Southeastern United States—especially those operating in high-demand sectors like data centers, EV battery and automotive plants, power generation, and industrial construction.

This expansion marks a strategic milestone in Packer Fastener’s growth trajectory, reflecting both strong customer demand and the company’s commitment to delivering unmatched service and product availability. The Jackson distribution hub will have a direct line to Packer Fastener’s Atlanta distribution center, which will allow procurement managers, project managers, and job site superintendents to keep operations moving without schedule delays.

“Our presence is about expanding our reach to even more communities,” said Terry Albrecht, Packer Fastener CEO. “The new hub in Jackson is backed by the strength and resources of our Atlanta distribution center. We’re excited to continue to grow as a trusted resource for the region’s industrial and construction sectors. This means quick and reliable support at the same high standards that Packer Fastener is known for.”