PACCAR Expansion Creates $209.4 Million Corporate Investment

The global automotive technology company PACCAR recently celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its expanded manufacturing operations in Columbus. The project represents a $209.4 million corporate investment and will create 100 jobs for the Golden Triangle.

“The state, the communities and the people of Mississippi are wonderful business partners for PACCAR. We look forward to expanding that partnership in Columbus with this new engine remanufacturing center. Remanufacturing engines is good for the environment and provides Kenworth and Peterbilt truck owners a cost-effective way to extend the life of their trucks with high-quality remanufactured PACCAR engines,” said PACCAR Engine Company Plant Manager, Todd Wells.

Todd Wells Meryl Fisackerly

Governor Tate Reeves joined company leaders, state and local officials, and community partners to dedicate the project and celebrate PACCAR’s continued investment in Mississippi and the Golden Triangle region.

“PACCAR has been a valued partner in the Golden Triangle for many years, and we’re proud to celebrate this expansion and what it means for our region,” said Meryl Fisackerly, COO, Golden Triangle Development LINK

The expansion includes a 50,000-square-foot addition to PACCAR’s existing engine manufacturing facility to support engine remanufacturing operations and ultra-clean engine production. PACCAR has produced more than 350,000 PACCAR MX engines at its Columbus facility since operations began in 2010, and the addition further strengthens the company’s long-standing presence in the region.