P.C. Campana, Inc. Opening Steel Manufacturing Facility in Vicksburg

On Thursday, December 18, P.C. Campana, Inc., an American family-owned supplier to the steel industry founded in 1969, announced it is establishing manufacturing operations in Vicksburg. The project represents a $3.43 million investment and will create 17 new jobs as the company moves two manufacturing lines into facilities located at the Port of Vicksburg over the next three years.

P.C. Campana, Inc. specializes in alloyed cored wire, cored wire feeding equipment, and metal-cutting products used throughout the steelmaking process and elsewhere.

“As a family-owned, American company, we have always believed that strong partnerships and local presence matter,” said Pat Campana Jr., CEO, P.C. Campana, Inc. “Expanding into Vicksburg allows us to better serve steelmakers across the southern United States with faster response times, reduced freight costs, and the same dependable products and service we have delivered since 1969.”

“Investors know that diversity of investments is a key to economic success. This announcement strengthens the economic prospects for Warren County as a foundational industry chooses our community for its own growth,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors President, Kelle Barfield.

P.C. Campana, Inc. operates under its core values known as the Five Cs: Customers, Co-workers, Community, Country, and Company. These values guide how the company supports steelmakers, invests in its workforce, contributes to the communities it serves, upholds American manufacturing, and maintains the financial strength needed to deliver consistent, dependable service.

Founded in 1969, P.C. Campana, Inc. is an American family-owned manufacturer and trusted supplier to the steel industry. The company specializes in cored wire, cored wire feeding equipment, and metal-cutting products used in ladle metallurgy and steelmaking operations across North America.