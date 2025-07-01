Oxford Ortho & Sports Medicine Announces Merger With Mississippi Sport Medicine

Oxford Ortho & Sports Medicine recently announced that effective August 4, it will join forces with, and rebrand under the banner of, Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (MSMOC). Also joining MSMOC is Tupelo’s Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi (OINMS). This merger will boast 32 doctors and 33 advanced practice providers at 18 locations, creating the largest and most comprehensive network of orthopedic specialists in the state and one of the strongest in the Southeast.

“We’ve built our reputation on delivering high quality, patientcentered care in Oxford and throughout North Mississippi,” said Daniel Boyd, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon and Managing Partner. “By joining Mississippi Sports Medicine, we’ll deepen our collaboration with colleagues across the state and bring even more access to innovation and expertise to the communities we serve.”

“Orthopedics is a team sport,” added J.R. Woodall, MD, PhD, a spine surgeon based in Jackson. “I’ve long respected the Oxford and Tupelo teams, and this evolution will unlock new opportunities in research, education, and cuttingedge care for every Mississippian.”

Leading up to the launch of the new brand on August 4, area residents will see the practice’s new name on signage, materials, and communications. The name will change, but the doctors that have been trusted by the Oxford community for three decades will remain the same. To schedule an appointment or to learn more, visit oxfordortho.org.