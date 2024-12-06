Origin Bank Recognized By National Publication as a Best Bank to Work 

Origin Bank has been named one of American Banker’s 2024 “Best Banks to Work For,” marking its 12th consecutive year of being recognized by the program. Initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, the program identifies and honors banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.

“Creating an environment where our employees feel empowered and supported is key to our success,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp. “We’re proud to provide benefits and programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of our employees and are honored that the Origin employee experience has earned us a place on American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” lists for 12 straight years.”

On the 2024 list, Origin was ranked No. 3 overall and No. 1 in the category for banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. Ninety banks earned a spot in the ranking based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered by the company. The survey and awards program is designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive. The full 2024 “Best Banks to Work For” list is featured at www.americanbanker.com.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a leader of workplace culture within our industry,” said Lance Hall, president and CEO of Origin Bank. “Our culture defines who we are and creates an environment people want to be a part of and do business with. By supporting our employees to become the best versions of themselves, we are able to consistently perform at a high level and deliver an extraordinary experience to our customers.”