Olive Branch Is Newest Welcome Home Mississippi Retirement Community

Olive Branch has been named Mississippi’s thirteenth certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi program. Administered by Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.

“The addition of Olive Branch to Mississippi’s growing list of certified retirement communities provides another optimal, vetted option for retirees looking for the ideal place to spend their retirement years,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “Olive Branch offers top-quality amenities and convenient access to world-class cultural opportunities, and our affordable cost of living leaves retirees with more money to get out and enjoy these things and so much more. We congratulate Olive Branch on this distinction and thank local leadership for taking the steps necessary to become officially certified through the Welcome Home Mississippi program.”

A July 2019 study conducted by Alan Barefield, Ph.D., and Kalyn Coatney, Ph.D., of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Mississippi State University, revealed that in 2017, the economic impact of the Welcome Home Mississippi program was significant, especially in the communities engaged in the program. Incoming retirees contributed $25.9 million to the state’s economy, and more than 200 jobs were created. The economists estimated that in 2017, 434 sectors of the state’s economy experienced increased output as a result of the program.

In addition to the economic impact retirees have in their communities, they contribute in numerous other ways, including volunteering in and contributing monetary donations to local churches, schools, agencies and arts/cultural organizations. In turn, the study concludes the WHM program is a valuable asset to the state.

Olive Branch joins the cities of Aberdeen, Brandon, Cleveland, Hattiesburg, Madison, Natchez, New Albany, Oxford, Picayune, Southaven, Starkville and Vicksburg in the WHM program.

Kim Terrell with the community development division of the city of Olive Branch will oversee the city’s retirement program.