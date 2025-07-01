Nissan Commits $250,000 to Mississippi’s HBCU Stem Program Initiative  

Nissan is donating $250,000 to Mississippi’s seven HBCUs to further STEM education, continuing its 11th consecutive year of funding Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the state. Since launching the Mississippi HBCU STEM Initiative in 2014, Nissan has invested $2.75 million to support and encourage innovative programming that serves Mississippi students, helping to grow STEM awareness and the technology workforce of the future.

“I’m particularly proud as an alumnus of Alcorn State University for Nissan to contribute to the future of science, technology, engineering and mathematics at Mississippi HBCUs, creating the next generation of workforce leaders,” said Victor Taylor, Vice President, Manufacturing, Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. “Nissan’s Canton facility counts dozens of Mississippi HBCU graduates among its leadership and staff. In continuing this investment, we are helping to prepare students for their future career in industries like automotive, creating a growing talent pool for this community.”

The seven HBCUs receiving a Nissan donation are Alcorn State University, Coahoma Community College, Hinds Community College—Utica Campus, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College. Among the funded projects are:

• Coahoma Community College CsTEm Camp, which introduces high school students to vast vocational careers in STEM through interactive demonstrations, workshops, training and activities.

• Jackson State University STEM Student Support and Engagement Initiatives, which focuses on student engagement through senior design projects as well as robotics competitions and laboratory resources for engineering and technology coursework.

• Mississippi Valley State University Program Innovates: Where Technology Meets Purpose, which strengthens STEM programming through graduate job readiness, enhanced student learning via technology upgrades, and internship placement.

The same principles taught in STEM programs—like advanced manufacturing, computer-aided design, and materials science—are essential to building cutting-edge vehicles at Nissan’s Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. The Nissan Frontier and Altima are built with precision and innovation, qualities fostered through STEM education.