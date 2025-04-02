New Service at GTR Airport Through American Airlines to Start in May

The Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR) based in Columbus has announced that new American Airlines flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW) will begin on May 5, 2025.

“We are thrilled to have these American Airlines flights here at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport,” said Airport Executive Director, Matt Dowell. “American Airlines has an excellent reputation across the country. Offering both eastbound and westbound service will significantly enhance our ability to serve our community.”

DFW is the second largest single airline hub in the world with nonstop connections to more than 230 destinations worldwide. Air service to and from GTR will begin with one flight a day onboard a CRJ-700 aircraft. Flights will be timed to connect well with key markets in Texas, the West Coast, Mexico and beyond.

“We are excited to bring additional options to travelers at GTR,” said Cody Thomas, SkyWest Airlines’ Managing Director of Market Development. “The increased access and connections available from American’s DFW hub will make it better than ever to fly from the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.”

Flights to DFW and beyond are available for purchase now at aa.com or through American’s mobile app.