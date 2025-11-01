Neel-Schaffer Breaks Ground for New Headquarters in Ridgeland

Neel-Schaffer recently broke ground on its new headquarters in Ridgeland, marking a major milestone in the firm’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to the Jackson Metro area. The 30,000-square-foot Neel-Schaffer Building, located at the corner of Highland Colony Parkway and Steed Road, will bring together the company’s Jackson, Madison, and Ridgeland offices under one roof when it opens in February 2027.

“Today isn’t just about a new building, it’s about investing in our people and creating a headquarters that reflects how we serve our clients and communities,” said Joey Hudnall, PE, President & CEO of Neel-Schaffer at the ground breaking. “From the start, we asked what our employees needed to thrive. Their input shaped this facility, including flexible spaces for collaboration, a dedicated training center, state-of-the-art technology, and amenities that support balance and growth. This headquarters is a direct reflection of our values of Care, Service, and Excellence.”

According to company officials, the new headquarters will feature wellness spaces for employees, outdoor areas designed to bring people together, and capacity for future expansion. According to a press release, Neel-Schaffer will be bringing staff together under one roof, and creating conditions for greater collaboration across disciplines and more effective solutions for clients across the firm’s nine-state footprint.

“While our Jackson Metro team will work here every day, this is a headquarters for everyone at Neel-Schaffer,” said Robert Walker, PE, Chief Operating Officer. “Whether teams come in for meetings, training, or project workshops, they will have a connected space that makes gathering easier and more productive. It is a true reflection of our One-Neel Schaffer culture.”