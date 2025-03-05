MS PSC Approves Contract Between MS Power Company and Compass Data Centers 

The Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved a special contract between Mississippi Power Company and Compass Datacenters Jan I, LLC, marking a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to enhance its energy infrastructure and support economic development.

The Dallas-based developer is set to build an eight-building campus in Lauderdale County, that will see a total investment value of $10 billion. The facilities for the state-of-the-art data center are expected to be constructed over an eight-year period creating numerous job opportunities and stimulating local economic growth.

“The partnership aligns with the PSC’s commitment to fostering innovation and investment in Mississippi’s energy landscape,” said Central District Commissioner De’Keither Stamps. “Today’s approval is a testament to our dedication to attracting new businesses to Mississippi and ensuring that our energy providers can meet the needs of modern industries.”

The contract outlines specific terms that will allow Mississippi Power Company to provide reliable energy solutions tailored to the unique requirements of Compass Datacenters. This collaboration is anticipated to enhance grid stability and promote sustainable energy practices in the region.

“Their investment in Mississippi reflects confidence in the state’s potential for growth in the technology sector,” said Stamps. “The PSC will continue to monitor the progress of the contract to ensure that it meets the expectations of both Mississippi Power Company and Compass Datacenters, as well as the residents of Mississippi.”