MS Gulf Coast Community College Receives Sterling Achievement Award

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Bryant Center School of Nursing and Health Professions has received the Sterling Achievement Award for Disaster Recovery by the Council of State Community Development Agencies.

The award honors state programs that have demonstrated sustained success in improving the lives of low- to moderate-income individuals through disaster recovery efforts.

The Bryant Center was funded through the Katrina Community Development Block Grant Economic Development program—administered by the Mississippi Development Authority— and officially opened in early 2018. Since then, 2,390 students have graduated from its programs, with 59% coming from low- to moderate-income backgrounds.

The award was presented during COSCDA’s Annual Training Conference, held September 15–17, in Springfield, Illinois. The formal announcement took place at the President’s Reception and Awards Recognition on Sept. 16 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Honorees gave short presentations on their projects at a plenary session the following day.

“The Bryant Center team is doing outstanding work to strengthen Mississippi’s health care infrastructure, so it’s no surprise they’re being recognized nationally,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “This award highlights a sustained, strategic effort to grow our health care workforce and expand access to education and care. It shows how targeted investments can transform communities and create opportunities for those who need them most. I’m proud to see this commitment honored on a national stage.”

The Bryant Center’s success is a strong indicator of Mississippi’s commitment to building a strong health care workforce and ensuring residents have access to quality education and career opportunities.

“This recognition reflects the extraordinary dedication of our faculty, staff and students, and the vision behind creating the Bryant Center,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, President of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. “From its inception, the Center was designed to meet critical workforce needs while providing opportunities for individuals across South Mississippi, especially those from underserved communities. We are proud to see our mission making such a profound impact.”

The 50,000-square-foot facility consolidates nursing and healthcare programs from MGCCC’s multiple campuses into a single, state-of-the-art location.