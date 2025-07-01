MS Attorney General Lynn Fitch Announces $7.4 Billion Settlement with Purdue Pharma 

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced, along with 54 other Attorneys General, a $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma and owners, the Sackler family, regarding the company’s manufacturing and distri-bution of opioids that fueled a nationwide addiction epidemic. This settlement is the nation’s largest settlement to date with individuals responsible for the opioid crisis. The State and Mississippi’s local governments will receive $40,958,248.92 from this settlement over the next 15 years.

“In Mississippi, the opioid epidemic has killed so many of our loved ones. These are loved mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, friends and neighbors,” said Fitch. “This settlement is a step toward holding those who are accountable for the role they played in this epidemic and toward healing Mississippi. Together, we can address the harm already done and prevent more senseless deaths.”

The settlement resolves pending litigation against Purdue and the Sacklers, with those entities acknowledging their role in contributing to the epidemic with rampant production and aggressive marketing of opioids for decades. The settlement also ends the Sacklers’ ownership of Purdue and their ability to sell opioids in the United States.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch is joined in securing this settlement by the Attorneys General of Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, Wyoming.