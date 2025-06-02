Modine Announces $38 Million Expansion Project in Grenada County

Thermal management company Modine is upgrading one of its existing facilities in Grenada County to manufacture data center cooling equipment. The project will represent a corporate investment of more than $38 million by the end of 2028 and will create more than 450 jobs.

“The expansion of Modine’s operations in Grenada, Mississippi, with an investment of more than $38 million and the creation of over 450 new high-paying jobs, serves as a testament to the thriving business climate of Mississippi and Grenada County,” said Greater Grenada Partnership President and CEO Matthew Harrison. “It further highlights the pro-business attitude of the Grenada County Board of Supervisors and the Greater Grenada Partnership, demonstrating their commitment to fostering growth, attracting investment and building a prosperous future for our industrial partners. Modine has been a valued partner and we thank them for their continued commitment to Grenada County.”

Modine is a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions. The expansion in Grenada County involves building enhancements and product line additions to support an increased demand for the company’s data center cooling solutions.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. Entergy Mississippi is assisting with utility needs.

“Modine and Grenada County have a bright future, and Entergy Mississippi is proud and prepared to serve it,” said Entergy Mississippi Vice President of Business and Economic Development, Ed Gardner. “Industrial expansion in our communities continues to bolster workforce and economic development across the state and this announcement is a great example of our teamwork with the Mississippi Development Authority and local organizations like the Greater Grenada Partnership.”