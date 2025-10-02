Mississippi’s America250 Celebrations   



The numerous events scheduled will inspire pride and wonder

July 4, 2026, will be the 250th anniversary of the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence that founded the United States. There will be far more than the traditional fireworks, watermelon and barbeque cookouts to commemorate the historic event.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2139 establishing America250 (A250) Mississippi in March 2023—putting the state on a path to having celebrations around the state throughout the year.

“I look forward to seeing how A250 Mississippi celebrates our state’s role in America’s exceptional story,” said Reeves. Elee Reeves, who is co-chair of the A250 committee in Mississippi, said the coming year is going to be truly inspirational. “I take pride in knowing Mississippi’s patriotism for the United States will shine during these commemorative events and programs,” the First Lady said.

Elee Reeves Lynn Hosemann Jolynn White

A250 MS Co-Chair, Lynn Hosemann, is excited about all the unique ways in which Mississippians and their communities will take part in this grand celebratory year, further instilling a sense of wonder and pride for what it means to be an American.

“I am proud to see the American story told through the eyes of Mississippians as we prepare to celebrate this milestone in our nation’s history,” said A250 Co-Chair Jolynn White. “I know our communities will find creative ways to display their great pride and patriotism in what it means to be both a Mississippian and American.”

The activities will not only be joyful celebrations for people who live in Mississippi, but are also expected to be a major tourism draw, said Visit Mississippi Executive Director Rochelle Hicks.

“A250 MS and participating partners across the state are creating dynamic cultural and educational programs and events that will draw travelers from across the United States and abroad to the Hospitality State,” said Hicks. “This is an excellent opportunity to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, and to be wowed by what Mississippians have achieved during the territorial period, since original statehood in 1817 and following readmission to the Union in 1870. We hope Mississippians will feel a sense of pride in discovering the many contributions Mississippi has made to our great Union, and that the youth of Mississippi will be inspired to continue building upon this legacy of greatness.”

Hicks said the America250 national campaign is already having a meaningful impact on Mississippi youth. Several Mississippi students have placed in the America’s Field Trip essay contest over the last year. These young scholars from across the state authored essays answering the question, “What does America mean to you?” First-place awardees got to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime field trip to some of America’s most iconic historic and cultural landmarks.

Some activities are already underway such as the 166th Mississippi State Fair October 2-13 which will hold various celebratory events and activities as part of the nationwide Great American State Fair campaign.

The Two Mississippi Museums will launch an exhibit called Mississippi Made highlighting Mississippi’s talent, fortitude and ingenuity that has helped strengthen the fabric of America.

“Other exciting opportunities are on the horizon for 2026,” said Hicks. “A traveling national tech exposition will visit Mississippi displaying America’s greatest innovations. It is sure to stoke the flame of ingenuity and creativity that will be critical over the next 250 years. And of course, across Mississippi, there will be incredible July 4th celebrations in 2026. Mississippians can learn more about existing and upcoming celebrations and initiatives by visiting https://America250.ms regularly.”

Local communities will get support for activities through a series of community grant programs specifically dedicated to supporting the focused educational and Independence Day celebratory activities and programs to take place across Mississippi in 2026. The grants are made possible in part by the Mississippi Legislature and by A250 MS local public and private partnerships. Mississippi communities and vendors are invited to submit information about their ongoing and planned commemorative and patriotic events celebrating America’s independence at the A250 MS website, america250.ms/submit-event.

The events are expected to be well received and attended. “We think participating is a way to feel connected across Mississippi communities to our fellow neighbors,” said Hicks. “It is a way to instill a sense of comradery through a shared and truly American experience—all during a once-in-a-lifetime milestone.”

The intent of A250 is to inspire Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the country.

The Mississippi Arts Commission and the Mississippi Humanities Council are also involved in statewide grant programs to support local A250 celebrations and commemorations.

The Journal of Mississippi History, published by the Mississippi Historical Society, recently issued a call for submissions for a special edition commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, providing a unique opportunity to explore Mississippi’s rich history within the broader context of American history.

Another creative opportunity, America’s Field Trip Contest, invites students in grades 3-12 to reflect on what America means to them through original artwork or written responses. The contest encourages students from across the U.S. and its territories to share their vision of America’s values, history and future. There have already been 150 America’s Field Trip awardees from 41 states and four U.S. territories selected by a panel of current and former educators. Two students from Corinth were selected as winners this term: Benjamin P., Grade 11, and Brianna H., Grade 11.