Mississippi’s Agricultural Future: Water, Trade, and Strategic Positioning        



How Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson foresees Mississippi becoming the hub of U.S. agriculture

By 2045, Mississippi could very well become the agricultural center of America.

The idea isn’t far-fetched, and Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson’s vision has strong supporting evidence. Driving trends: a historic water resource shift from West to East, strategic investments in value-added agriculture, climate migration patterns, and the China soybean agreement which was announced last November.

Andy Gipson

“Mississippi’s favorable growing climate, coupled with abundant water resources, can position our state as the center of food production for the United States of America within 20 years,” said Gipson, emphasizing the convergence of challenges and opportunities facing the state’s largest industry.

Gipson’s strategic plan comes at a critical juncture. The nation’s agricultural crisis, fueled by high input costs, skyrocketing inflation, high interest rates, the loss of global trade, and the lack of a new federal farm bill for three years, has hit Mississippi producers hard. Soybean farmers are losing $185 per acre; cotton farmers face staggering losses of $568 per acre. The beef herd needs rebuilding.

“We’re very dependent upon a global trade situation for our commodities, and these issues are not going away,” said Gipson. “They’re long-term issues that we’re going to have to be very thoughtful about.”

The Water Advantage

The commissioner’s most compelling evidence centers on water migration patterns documented by USDA and industry experts. USDA maps show dramatic purple dots across Western states, each representing 5,000-acre losses of irrigated land, while Mississippi glows green with water abundance.

“At a national conference, the commissioner of Wyoming told us, ‘You have something worth more than its weight in gold, and that is water,’” Gipson recalled.

This isn’t abstract projection. Research confirms Western aquifers are depleting rapidly, with California’s groundwater dropping 50 to 100 feet below historic lows and Arizona experiencing 500-foot declines. The Colorado River system, built on now-obsolete climate assumptions, can no longer sustain agricultural demands.

Meanwhile, Mississippi benefits from 52 inches of annual rainfall, abundant aquifers, and above-ground reservoirs. The state’s Alluvial Aquifer continues supporting a $12 billion agricultural economy. CoBank experts predict this water reality will make the Southeast, particularly Mississippi, the nation’s food production center within 20 years.

“Food security is national security,” emphasized Gipson, noting he’s witnessed firsthand how nations without domestic food production become dangerously dependent on others.

The China Trade Factor

The breakthrough trade agreement between Presidents Trump and Xi resulted in China purchasing 12 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans from last years crop and agreeing to purchase at least 25 million metric tons annually for three years.

This agreement marks a potential reversal of trends that saw China sourcing 75 percent of soybeans from Brazil, leaving American farmers shut out of the world’s largest market.

The continued implementation will be closely monitored. “China agreed to do this before and did not do it in the first Trump administration,” noted Gipson. The U.S. Trade Representative and USDA will enforce clear guidelines, with China’s own export opportunities tied to their soybean purchase commitments.

The F.A.R.M. Plan: Value-Added Vision

Gipson’s solution extends beyond traditional commodity production. His Future of Agriculture Resiliency for Mississippi (F.A.R.M.) plan emphasizes vertical integration and value-added processing within state borders.

The four-pronged approach includes:

Processing Everything Locally: “We need to be processing everything we grow here in Mississippi, from soybeans to sweet potatoes, from corn to cattle, from cotton to tomatoes,” explained Gipson. For the Delta specifically, he envisions soybean processing into oils and other value-added products. He even imagines cotton textile manufacturing returning through robotic technology.

Establishing Food Hubs: Creating wholesale distribution centers serving local, regional, and national markets while strengthening local food supply chains.

Expanding Genuine Mississippi®: Growing the retail marketing program into all major grocery outlets, capitalizing on consumer demand for local products.

Multiplying Economic Impact: “This plan will expand Mississippi’s agriculture-based GDP and enhance the economic impact of Mississippi’s already largest economic sector,” creating jobs while ensuring food security.

The strategy aligns with broader health initiatives, including Gipson’s recently launched “Make Mississippi Healthy Again” program, partnering with dietitians and medical professionals to promote local, healthier food options.

Balancing Growth and Preservation

A critical challenge involves protecting farmland amid industrial expansion. With Amazon’s $10 billion investment and other development projects, including Delta Grain’s recent $3.76 million expansion in Leflore County, Gipson stressed the need for “long-term land use planning.”

“We’re experiencing wonderful economic growth and development here in Mississippi, and we’re very proud of that,” said Gipson. “But we’re also facing the loss of our farmland to unnecessary industrial encroachments, solar farms, and such.”

He points to Tennessee’s recent Farmland Preservation Act as a model, which established conservation easements for agricultural production and created programs helping young farmers enter the industry while supporting current farmers’ expansion.

“The worst thing farmers can have is uncertainty,” explained Gipson, noting that the recent one-year Farm Bill extension provides temporary relief, but long-term planning remains essential.

Strategic Positioning

Keith Coble

Mississippi’s advantages extend beyond water. The state benefits from strategic location bordered by the Mississippi River, Gulf of Mexico, and Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, plus highways connecting to markets nationwide. Existing agricultural infrastructure, particularly in poultry (the state’s largest agricultural sector), positions Mississippi favorably against regional competitors.

Dr. Keith Coble of Mississippi State University (MSU) added another perspective: with global population growth leveling off rather than exploding as predicted, domestic food production becomes even more critical. “We really may not need as much of the global food demand that we thought we would have to meet,” noted Coble. “That’s exactly why we need to be thinking about what we can do domestically in Mississippi for our people.”

Workforce challenges remain, but Gipson believes advancing technology will help solve labor issues. Research into aquifer recharge at MSU could further secure water resources, pumping water back underground to prevent the depletion seen in Western states.

“We’re thinking about it before anybody else,” said Gipson. “That’s our ace in the hole.”