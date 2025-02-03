Mississippi Will Benefit from Water Infrastructure Bill Becoming Law 

his past December, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Senator Roger Wicker, voted for final passage of water infrastructure legislation that authorizes federal resources for improving waterways, flood control, ports, and other projects in Mississippi.

The Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (S.4367 or WRDA) authorizes U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects throughout the country including navigational improvements, flood control, ecosystem restoration and clean water infrastructure. The bill, passed 97-1, is now cleared to be signed into law.

“This legislation is important to the well-being of Mississippi and the entire nation. Army Corps of Engineers activities in Mississippi are directly linked to the well-being of our citizens and the state’s economy,” said Hyde-Smith. “I will remain committed to working to secure the funding to fulfill these authorized projects in Mississippi.”

“Water resources are essential to Mississippi,” said Wicker. “This bill gives us additional tools to provide clean dining water, wastewater, and flood control solutions for communities across the country. I will keep using my position on the Environment and Public Works Committee to deliver results for MS communities.”

In addition to multiple other projects across the state, Mississippi projects authorized in the bill that will now be signed into law are:

City of Byram – $7.0 million environmental infrastructure authorization, including water and wastewater infrastructure (including stormwater management), drainage systems, and water quality enhancement.

City of Madison – $7.0 million environmental infrastructure authorization, including water and wastewater infrastructure (including stormwater management), drainage systems, and water quality enhancement.

City of Pearl – $7.0 million environmental infrastructure authoriza-tion, including water and wastewater infrastructure (including stormwater management), drainage systems, and water quality enhancement.

Diamondhead – $7.0 million environmental infrastructure authorization, including water and wastewater infrastructure and drainage systems.

Hancock County – $7.0 million environmental infrastructure authorization, including water and wastewater infrastructure (including stormwater management), drainage systems, and water quality enhancement.

Mississippi State University – Authorization to conduct academic research, in coordination with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) on technology to be used in water resources development infrastructure, analyses of the environment before and after a natural disaster, and geospatial data collection.