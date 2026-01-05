Mississippi TrueCare Awards $50,000 in Grants to Non-Profits

Mississippi TrueCare, a nonprofit, provider-sponsored health plan, has awarded $50,000 in grants to six Mississippi nonprofits and charitable organizations through its Community Champions Grant program.

This year’s Community Champions recipients include Edwards Street Fellowship (Hattiesburg), Therapy Plus Foundation (Jackson), Plan A Health (Louise), Mom.ME (Flowood), Youth First Inc (Greenville), and United Way of Southeast Mississippi (Hattiesburg).

By supporting these community-based efforts, TrueCare aims to improve health outcomes across Mississippi. The Community Champions Grant provides flexible funding to local groups addressing health challenges such as housing, food access, transportation and mental health support.

“These grants are more than just funding,” said Ashley Thompson, CEO of TrueCare. “They’re about empowering local leaders who understand the unique challenges in their communities and are doing something about it. By providing flexible support, we’re encouraging creativity and grassroots solutions that can make a lasting impact in Mississippi.”

The TrueCare team received over 90 applications from organizations across Mississippi during the submission process. Organizations were scored based on the creative use of funding, their ability to create impactful changes in their communities, and their capacity to improve access to services.

“The support in our SOAR United initiative directly strengthens our ability to put more books into the hands of children from vulnerable backgrounds, accelerate reading growth for struggling students, and expand access to high-quality literacy programming,” said Amy Lyon, United Way of Southeast Mississippi.

“The Community Champions Grant will help us advance our mission to be part of the solution in eradicating preventable maternal deaths” said Laura Jones, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Mom.ME.