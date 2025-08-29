

Entity has been saving and healing lives for more than 30 years

The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) has been dedicated to saving and healing lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation for over three decades. A not-for-profit organization that is federally designated as the organ procurement organization (OPO) serving the majority of Mississippi, MORA is headquartered in Flowood. The agency employs a full-time staff of over 85, working across the state in partnership with hospitals and healthcare organizations to help families give the gift of life.

Initially part of The University of Mississippi Medical Center Department of Surgery, MORA’s leadership worked to create an independent, community-based OPO, and in July 1994, MORA was officially founded. President/CEO, Kevin Stump, and Board Chair and Medical Director, Dr. Shirley Schlessinger, have been with the organization since the beginning, and have helped the agency reimagine organ donation in the state. Today’s leadership team has built an infrastructure that has demonstrated it can grow to meet the needs of families and patients.

As an impressive example, since its founding, MORA has facilitated the recovery of 6,405 life-saving organs for transplant. In 1994, there were just 27 organ donors. By 2024, that number had grown to 130, with 2023 marking a record high of 134 donor heroes in a single year.

Tissue services began in 2000, and since then the number of donors has risen from 24 to 479 this past year, setting another record for healing and life-enhancing gifts. To date, MORA has recovered tissue from 5,587 tissue donors as of the end of 2024.

“The continued increase in organ donors in recent years is a testament to what’s possible when compassion meets collaboration. Every donor family, staff member, hospital partner, healthcare provider, coroner, medical examiner and funeral home has played a vital role in making the gift of life more accessible to those in need,” said Stump.

At present, approximately 1,000 adults and children in Mississippi and over 100,000 Americans are waiting for an organ transplant to survive. A new patient is added to the transplant waiting list every 8 minutes, and an average of 13 people die each day waiting for a lifesaving transplant that never comes. Just one organ donor can save eight lives, and one tissue donor can save or improve the lives of 75 or more.

Because of such sobering statistics, MORA is always exploring innovative solutions to maximize each gift, grow the donor registry and improve services for families. The agency’s in-house surgical suite opened in 2016, followed by the 2019 completion of its Garden of Hope for donor families and supporters. MORA’s call center was brought in-house in 2020 and completed a recent expansion in 2024. In addition, MORA added a dedicated donor transport service in 2022. These are just a few ways the agency has streamlined the donation process to better serve communities across the state. Despite increased scrutiny in the organ donation system nationally, MORA has continued to lead with transparency, purpose, and measurable results.

Now entering its 31st year, Stump said MORA remains committed to saving and healing lives while setting new milestones and embracing technology to make donation as smooth, respectful, and accessible as possible.

“The rise in organ donation across the state is a testament to the generosity of our people and the collaborative efforts with our partners across the state. Each partner plays a vital role in ensuring that every possible gift can be honored and shared,” said Stump.

Additionally, MORA also coordinates the efforts of Donate Life Mississippi, a statewide initiative to raise public awareness about organ donation. Other partners include Mid-South Transplant Foundation, the Mississippi Lions Eye Bank–an Advancing Sight Network Partner, and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS). Over 98% of state donor registrations come through the DPS Driver Service Bureaus, which is why much of MORA’ outreach focuses on educating high school students about what it means to be a registered donor. Mississippi is also one of only a few states where an individual can register as a donor when applying for or renewing a hunting and fishing license through a partnership with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks in July 2022.

Looking ahead, as governmental agencies intensify their focus on transplant outcomes and efficiency, the pressure to maximize viable donations grows. Yet, in the face of these challenges, MORA leadership said the agency remains firm in its charge to offer families experiencing a loss the opportunity to honor their loved one through the gift of donation.

“With continued support from our community, MORA will keep working toward a future where the gift of life is available to all who need it,” said Stump.