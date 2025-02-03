Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative Welcomes Four New Rural Hospitals to Network

The Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative has announced the addition of four new hospitals to its network, expanding its reach and impact across the state. These new members—Progressive Health of Batesville, Progressive Health of Marks, Progressive Health of Houston, and Wayne General Hospital—represent critical healthcare providers in rural communities across Mississippi’s Delta, North Mississippi, and East Central regions.

As part of the Collaborative’s mission to improve healthcare access, quality, and outcomes, these hospitals will join a growing network committed to addressing the unique challenges faced by rural communities. The addition of these four hospitals further strengthens the Collaborative’s commitment to enhancing rural healthcare and improving health outcomes in underserved areas where access to care can often be limited due to geographical, financial, and systemic barriers.

“Our mission has always been to foster collaboration that addresses the unique healthcare challenges of our State, and that includes our many rural communities,” said Kent Nicaud, Chair of the Collaborative’s Board and President & CEO of Memorial Hospital. “By welcoming Progressive Health of Batesville, Progressive Health of Marks, Progressive Health of Houston, and Wayne General Hospital, we are strengthening our ability to provide critical support to rural hospitals across the state. These hospitals are vital lifelines for their communities, and we are proud to have them as part of our network.”

“We are thrilled to welcome these new hospitals into our network and look forward to the positive impact we can make together,” said Drew Snyder, a strategic advisor for the Collaborative. “Each of these hospitals plays an essential role in ensuring that patients in rural communities have access to the care they need. Their insights are crucial as we work to advance policies to build a more resilient healthcare system for all Mississippians.”

The Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative focuses on improving patient outcomes, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring that healthcare providers can continue to thrive in the face of ongoing healthcare challenges. The Collaborative looks forward to continuing its work with these hospitals to drive positive change in healthcare delivery and outcomes throughout the state’s rural communities.